UAE weather: Rain and a drop in temperatures forecast

The UAE could be in for a wet start to March.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday warned bouts of rain could hit parts of the country over the next few days.

It also forecast decreasing temperatures and several days of strong winds that could reach speeds of 40kph and kick up dust clouds.

A maximum temperature of 36ºC was expected during the day on Monday, while it could sink as low as 12ºC, the NCM said.

"[It will be] partly cloudy to cloudy and hazy at times with a probability of rainfall over the sea, islands and some coastal, northern and western areas with a decrease in temperatures especially westward," the NCM said in its Tuesday forecast.

Looking further ahead, the NCM forecast a chance of rain every day until Friday and warned that fog could sweep through parts of the country on Friday and Saturday morning.

Humidity rates are also expected to rise by the weekend.

Cold and wet weather in January - in pictures