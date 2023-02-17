Sharjah telethon raises Dh15.6m for Turkey-Syria earthquake relief efforts

More than Dh15 million was raised for earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria during a three-hour televised charity drive in Sharjah on Friday.

Members of the public and businesses alike pledged vital assistance to those caught up in the devastating disaster at an event organised by Sharjah Charity International and the Big Heart Foundation in collaboration with Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

The fundraiser was part of the Bridges of Giving campaign being led by Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government.

It was held under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and chairperson of TBHF.

The funds raised - which amounted to Dh15,649,140 - will be used to provide immediate relief to earthquake zones and to support sustainable development projects, including housing, healthcare services and education.

Money will also be allocated to boost rebuilding operations after the powerful earthquakes last Monday and subsequent aftershocks left a trail of destruction in both countries.

The fundraising campaign will continue in the days to come.

People can make donations via the websites of both TBHF and Sharjah Charity International.

People can also call 050 5350 152 or 80014 or visit the main offices of both organisations to give in person.

“The recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria has resulted in a humanitarian crisis that has deeply impacted individuals across the globe," said Mariam Al Hammadi, director of TBHF.

"This crisis is expected to have significant and lasting repercussions for several years to come, necessitating a comprehensive response that includes moral, emotional, and financial support.”

The UAE launched its Bridges of Giving public donation campaign last Friday.

Members of the public can provide financial assistance to those in need by using the website of Emirates Red Crescent.

People have an option to donate to relief efforts in Syria and Turkey via PayPal, credit card, bank transfer or by text message.

The Emirates Red Crescent donation page is here.

UAE support for Turkey and Syria - in pictures