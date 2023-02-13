'Back on track': Dubai's flying taxi ambitions take off at World Government Summit

A network of flying taxi stops that connect Dubai's major tourist hubs and don't cost much more than the average Careem ride to hail. This is the ambition of the emirate's public transport chief.

While it is not the first time Dubai has set out its vision for the futuristic mode of travel, pandemic-related delays and regulatory hurdles are set to be cleared, finally making way for the dream of flying taxis to be realised, Ahmed Bahrozyan, chief executive of the Public Transport Agency, told The National.

Quote We've been talking a lot to the main players, we feel that the project is back on track Ahmed Bahrozyan, Public Transport Agency, RTA

In 2017, German mobility company Volocopter tested a pilotless two-seater drone in Dubai. It flew 200 metres into the air for about 4 minutes before descending back down to Earth.

“The significance of [that flight] was Dubai wanted to announce itself as one of the governments that was very keen to introduce such an urban air taxi service in the city,” Mr Bahrozyan said.

At the time, Dubai authorities believed it would take about five years for that vision to become a reality.

“Since then, we've been following the industry, we've been talking a lot to the main players, we feel that the project is back on track,” he said.

While no contracts have been signed, US mobility company Joby Aviation, which makes the aircraft, and UK company Skyports Infrastructure, which develops the take-off and landing hubs, have a big presence at the World Government Summit being held in Dubai this week, alongside Duba's Roads and Transport Authority.

Bringing all three together — manufacturer, infrastructure and regulator — “helps us move markets forward”, Duncan Walker, chief executive at Skyports, told The National, on the sidelines of WGS, adding that the company is “working on” a partnership with RTA.

A model on display at WGS shows an air taxi station next to Dubai International Airport, the world's busiest airport. It has two parking decks below the take-off and landing field with spaces for the eVTOLs to recharge their batteries before taking off again.

Mr Bahrozyan said that downtown Dubai, the Marina and Palm Jumeirah would be targeted first to build the infrastructure because of their population density and tourist attractions.

The Joby prototype is a silent, battery-operated aircraft with seats for a pilot and four passengers. It can fly over 240km before needing a charge. This would put Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates within its range, the transport chief pointed out.

The aircraft takes off and lands vertically, while its rotors tilt forward in flight, and can reach a maximum speed of 320 kph. The company says it has completed more than 1,000 successful test flights and counting.

“We've been promised flying taxis since the '60s,” Oliver Walker-Jones, head of communications at Joby, told The National. “The future really is in touching distance now.”

Joby is in the middle of getting certified by the US aviation oversight body, the Federal Aviation Administration, which has the most stringent safety standards in the world. Once certification has passed, the UAE would grant a reciprocal certification.

“We feel that in the next three years, we will have aircraft that are certified internationally,” Mr Bahrozyan said.

Dubai isn't the only city with flying ambitions.

France opened a testing facility for electric air taxis at the end of last year, aiming to have the world's first air taxi service in time for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, Bloomberg reported at the time.