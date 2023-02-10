Imprisoned mother thanks police for caring for children left home alone for two months

A female inmate has told of her heart-wrenching decision to keep her children a secret from authorities for fear they would be taken into care and separated.

The widowed mother of three, from Egypt, said her life was turned upside down when she lost her high-paying job and fell into debt after her new employer failed to pay her full salary.

She was evicted from her home in Dubai in June for failing to pay her rent and subsequently arrested after being involved in an altercation with her employer over the money she believed she was owed.

She decided to withhold details of her family, in the hope she would be released in a matter of days.

She is still in custody, pending trial on charges of assault and failing to pay financial dues.

The woman said her children had been alone at her new apartment in Sharjah for two months when she finally came clean to police.

“Since July last year my children were alone in the apartment," she said.

“They lived without power and when the water supply also stopped they used to go to a restaurant in the building to use the toilet.

Dubai inmates raise children in prison - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A nanny teaches a boy in the nursery at Dubai Central Jail for Women in Al Aweer. All photos: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“I have been in the UAE for 10 years and used to work as a law firm manager and earned about Dh50,000 [per month].”

She lost her job and did not receive an end-of-service gratuity, with her troubles growing when she found a new role in November 2021.

She said she received her full salary only for the first couple of months in the position, receiving as little as Dh2,000 thereafter.

Mother thanks police for support

When the woman was taken to Dubai Central Jail in Al Aweer, she was afraid to tell anyone about her children living alone in the apartment.

She was concerned the siblings, who are 15, 12 and nine, would be separated if taken into care.

“She only heard about her children from friends outside,” said Brig Marwan Julfar, director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments.

“She was afraid that if she told authorities about them, they would be sent to child care homes and her eldest son would be separated from his siblings.”

With a case against her still ongoing in the emirate’s courts and her hopes of being released fading, the woman broke down in tears and told officers about her children.

“She pleaded that we communicate with them and check how they were doing, and that we do not separate them,” he said.

The force contacted Sharjah's Child and Family Protection Centre and arranged that a Dubai Police female employee care for the children until their mother is released.

“Our humanitarian care section has also settled the unpaid rent and utility bills and is providing the children with monthly financial aid,” Brig Julfar said.

The woman is now able to see her children via video conferencing technology.

“I can’t thank this policewoman enough. I would kiss her head in appreciation for the care she is showing my kids,” she said.

“They are living a life now better than I could even provide for them.”

Lt Col Jamila Al Zaabi, director of the women's prison at Dubai Central Jail said efforts are made to provide assistance to inmates when possible.

“The goal of Dubai Police is to help them overcome their ordeals,” Lt Col Al Zaabi said.

She said the three children are now safe and regularly contact their mother.