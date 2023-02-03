Air India Express flight to Kozhikode returns to Abu Dhabi after engine fault

A flight to India returned to Abu Dhabi's international airport shortly after take-off on Friday because of an engine fault.

The incident happened on Air India Express flight IX 348, which was heading to Kozhikode in Kerala, the airline confirmed to The National.

"It returned to Abu Dhabi airport following a technical snag in one of the engines, which was identified while taking off," a spokesman said.

"The aircraft landed safely, following all laid down procedures at Abu Dhabi International Airport."

The 184 passengers safely left the plane, the representative said.

"Alternate arrangements are being made for the guests. We regret the inconvenience caused to our guests on board."

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said flames were seen in the first engine at 1,000 feet during the climb.

In July 2022, an Air India Express flight from Calicut scheduled to land in Dubai was diverted to Muscat after the crew detected a burning smell in the galley.

A faulty oven on the flight was thought to have caused the strong odour to spread.

The oven was disconnected in Oman and 127 passengers and two infants were brought to Dubai after a six-hour delay on July 17.

