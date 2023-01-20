Where to get free breast cancer screening in the UAE

Nine clinics covering six emirates are offering free breast cancer screening until February 10 as part of a national awareness scheme.

Organisers Pink Caravan say the service will run from January 20 and is available to men and women in the UAE.

As well as providing easy, accessible and hassle-free testing, medical staff will also be raising the public’s awareness about the importance of early detection and teaching them how to self examine.

The initiative is an annual event organised by Sharjah’s Friends of Cancer Patients.

To broaden its outreach, this year’s free screening will begin before the launch of the 11th edition of its annual ride, where horse riders raise awareness by touring the emirates dressed in pink.

This year's ride will take place between February 4 and 10.

One in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their lives, according to the charity. However, 98 per cent of cases are curable if detected early enough.

Last year, Pink Caravan delivered 3,944 clinical breast examinations, 893 mammogram screenings, 3,041 ultrasound screenings, compared with 2,197 clinical breast examinations, 1,019 mammograms and 208 ultrasound tests in 2021.

Locating your nearest clinic for a free screening

Sharjah

Majaz WaterFront from 4pm to 10pm

Mega Mall from 4pm to 10pm

LuLu Central Al Butaina from 4 pm to 10pm

Dubai

Lulu hypermarket Al Barsha from 4pm to 10pm

Mirdif City Centre from 2pm to 9pm

Ajman

China Mall from 4pm to 10pm

Ras Al Khaimah

Lulu hypermarket, RAK Mall from 4pm to 10pm

Umm Al Quwain

Lulu Hypermarket, UAQ Mall from 4pm to 10pm

Fujairah