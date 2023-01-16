UAE weather: Cooler conditions expected this week with a chance of more rain

Cool temperatures will continue in the UAE, with a chance of rain by the middle of the week.

Forecasters said there will be cloudy conditions, with temperatures dropping to 12°C in Ras Al Khaimah, mostly in the early mornings.

There will be highs of 28°C degrees in Liwa and lows of 14°C to 16°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with light to moderate winds.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and dusty with a chance of rainfall over the sea, islands, coastal and northern areas during the night and into Wednesday morning, which will be cool.

Moderate to fresh north-westerly winds will be strong at times over the sea, with a speed of 20kph to 30kph but reaching 50kph. Forecasters said conditions will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy with a chance of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas.