UAE weather: light showers hit parts of country as heavy rain is forecast this afternoon

UAE residents woke up to overcast skies on Saturday morning as light showers were recorded in some parts of the country.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, Dalma Island, about 42km off the coast of Abu Dhabi, received heavy rain in the morning. Parts of the capital, including Yas Island, also received rain in the early hours.

Al Aqah and Dibba areas in Fujairah, several areas in Dubai, Al Dhafra region, plus some areas in Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah and Ajman also experienced a little rain.

More rain is forecast this weekend, with cold weather expected to sweep across the country.

The lowest temperature this morning was 7.1°C, recorded in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah.

A band of rain that moved over Doha and Riyadh on Friday is making its way towards the UAE's coastal cities, according to Windy.com. Showers are expected to be heaviest this afternoon.

On Saturday, highs will be 24°C with lows of 18°C. There will be clouds and rain of varying intensity on the coast and in the northern and eastern emirates.

On Sunday, the rain will have mostly passed, although there could be scattered showers during the day. Highs of 26°C are expected as the weather warms up again. The evening will be humid into Monday morning.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with highs of 27°C with some humidity in the evening.