Man praised for setting up barriers on flood-damaged road in Sharjah

A man who erected makeshift barriers to warn motorists of a large hole on the side of a road in Sharjah has won praise for his “noble” act.

Abdelaziz Abdelhameed, from Pakistan, was in the Al Sajaa district of the emirate when he noticed the strip of land had collapsed after a barrage of heavy rain in recent days.

Concerned for the safety of motorists, he placed barriers to warn them of the hazard and encourage them to exercise caution.

هذا العامل يستاهل التكريم من الجهات الرسمية في أمارة الشارقة pic.twitter.com/xnhOXOFVkF — خالد محمد الكعبي (@kmalkaabi66) December 28, 2022

His actions were captured by a passer-by who posted the footage on social media.

The video was widely shared, with Mr Abdelhameed praised for his timely intervention.

“Due to the rainfall, there is a hole beside the road. This worker wanted to warn other road users about this to prevent disaster. Despite his age he is doing a good deed,” said the man in the video.

Mr Abdelhameed was honoured at a ceremony on Thursday organised by Sharjah Police and congratulated by Brig Abdullah Mubarak, deputy director of Sharjah Police.

“He put barriers in front of a deserted area in Al Sajaa which became a big hole because of rainwater to warn motorists and other road users. This is a noble and human action,” said Brig Mubarak.

Sharjah Police said it was important to highlight good deeds in the community.