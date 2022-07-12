Dubai delivery riders who saved kitten from car engine to be rewarded

Several delivery riders who saved a kitten's life are due to be thanked by their employers with a reward.

The men were seen on social media pulling a kitten who had become trapped from inside the engine of a stationary car.

A talabat rider was filmed trying to extract the kitten from underneath the bonnet of a small white vehicle as it was parked on the roadside in Dubai.

A group of riders huddled around to help dislodge the stricken animal, as it yelped with its head firmly stuck inside the car’s engine. Cats often seek shelter underneath cars during the summer to escape the blazing midday sun.

A short video of the rescue attempt was posted on Instagram on Monday.

Talabat said it was working to identify the riders who helped and to offer them a reward.

Earlier this year, it held a ceremony where more than 10 riders were recognised for their good deeds.

One rider rescued an injured bird in Dubai, while another returned a lost bag to its owners in Sharjah.

“We make sure to recognise riders who contribute to the community and appreciate it when the public plays a part in appreciating them and sharing the acts of kindness they come across,” a representative said.

“In today’s fast-paced world, people can get so caught up with life and it is very noble of riders to take the time to do what's right.

“This is a testament to the values we embrace at talabat UAE and we are proud to have them as part of our team.”