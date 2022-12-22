Dubai Police shut 91 unlicensed massage parlours this year in major crackdown

Dubai Police shut down 91 unlicensed massage parlours this year as part of a major crackdown on rogue businesses breaching "public decency".

The force regularly holds awareness campaigns to warn the public of the dangers of using such services, which are often promoted through business cards found plastered on cars and littering streets.

Maj Gen Jamal Al Jallaf, director of the Criminal Investigation Department at Dubai Police, said people using the unauthorised centres are not only breaking the law but could also be putting their lives at risk.

“We are cracking down on the centres and taking action. Those distributing the business cards in the streets and on cars will also be arrested because they have inappropriate pictures and are promoting unlicensed massage centres and a breach of public decency,” Maj Gen Al Jallaf said.

“Going to unlicensed massage centres is punishable by law. People run the risk of being robbed or blackmailed and sometimes murdered."

Property owners were cautioned against allowing their premises to be used for illegal purposes.

Members of the public were urged to report unlicensed massage parlours by calling 901 or using the Police Eye service via the Dubai Police smartphone app.

In figures released in August, Dubai Police said 879 people had been arrested since the start of 2021, including 309 people caught distributing cards advertising massage parlours and 588 people breaching public decency.

Police said 5.9 million cards advertising the service were seized during the 18-month period, which resulted in the disconnection of 919 phone numbers.