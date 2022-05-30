Sharjah clamps down on massage parlours using 'indecent' advertisements

Authorities in Sharjah have announced an operation against massage parlours using “indecent advertisements” and will also tackle beggars, fugitive workers and street vendors.

The emirate’s Consultative Council has approved a number of measures proposed by Sharjah Police.

The new policies will see massage parlours being penalised for the use of “indecent advertisements” to “preserve the privacy of society”.

Beggars and illegal street vendors are also being targeted as part of the new campaign in Sharjah.

The measures include the construction of a rehabilitation centre for drug addicts to help to improve treatment and recovery programmes.

Delivery riders will also receive training on the importance of safe driving to reduce the number of accidents on Sharjah's roads.

Police will also liaise with the emirate’s roads authority to introduce smart systems to monitor traffic congestion and identify accident hot spots.

Smart systems will be placed in Sharjah police cars to help to increase efficiency in responding to accidents.

The local ambulance service will also be developed in accordance with best international practices.

Dubai crackdown on massage centres

In February, authorities in Dubai stepped up action against unlicensed massage centres that draw customers through business cards placed on cars.

A Dubai Police campaign led to hundreds of arrests and the disconnection of more than 3,000 phone numbers.

Dubai Police warned the public about the dangers of visiting unlicensed massage centres. Aside from facing legal action, the force said people run the risk of being robbed or blackmailed.

Over the past three years, police in the emirate arrested 2,025 violators, 1,643 of whom were charged with breaching public decency, while 165 were detained for printing and distributing the cards.