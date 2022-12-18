Sheikh Abdullah convenes key Cop28 meeting

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, held a key Cop28 meeting as the UAE steps up planning to host the summit.

Sheikh Abdullah, Chairman of the Cop28 UAE Higher Committee, convened the meeting with just months to go before the talks take place at Expo City Dubai.

He said the UAE intends to deliver meaningful progress at the summit next November, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

He also praised Egypt on the progress made at Cop27, particularly the agreement for the establishment of a “loss and damage” fund to support the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

“After the success in gathering the world at Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE will leverage its outstanding track record as a trusted global convenor to ensure that Cop28 will be inclusive, transparent and pragmatic,” said Sheikh Abdullah.

“Cop28 aims to transform and urgently accelerate climate action to meet the commitments the world has made.”

The higher committee met to oversee preparations for Cop28. Wam

Sheikh Abdullah also noted the significance of two consecutive Cops being held in the Middle East and North Africa region and the vital role the region must play in the fight against climate change.

He stressed the UAE’s determination to guide the process forwards with inclusive dialogue and innovative solutions, as well as leveraging groundbreaking partnerships and building consensus among parties.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Special Envoy for Climate Change and Vice Chairman of the Cop28 UAE Higher Committee, said the UAE would work with all partners to accelerate climate action to meet the commitments the world has made.

The members of the UAE committee driving the green agenda

The Cop28 UAE Higher Committee includes ministers and government officials and representatives from various industries and sectors, at all levels, to prepare for the talks.

Members include Mohamed Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Mariam Al Mheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Shamma Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Muhammad Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocols and Strategic Narratives; Lt-Gen Abdullah Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.

Members also include Lt-Gen Talal Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department at Dubai Police; Staff Maj Gen Faris Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police; Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority; Rashi Al Ameri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Court for Government Coordination Sector; Maj Gen Khalifa Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior; Helal Al Marri, Director-General of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Dr Jamal Al Hosani, representing the Supreme Council for National Security.

