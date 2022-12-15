'Thank you, Atlas Lions': Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid sends heartfelt message to Morocco

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, sent a message to Morocco's World Cup team after they lost to France on Wednesday night.

The Dubai Ruler thanked the Atlas Lions, saying they had raised the heads of Arabs everywhere.

“Proud of the lions. Proud of the performance. Proud of the spirit. Proud of the achievement,” wrote Sheikh Mohammed.

“Morocco raised the head of the Arabs in the biggest international sports event.

“Thank you, the Atlas Lions.”

The team were the first African or Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, inspiring support from all over the world.

But after a brave performance, the French team ended their dream with a 2-0 victory.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also thanked the players, hoping their achievements would have a positive effect on Arab youth around the world.

“Thank you to the stars of the Moroccan national team,” wrote Sheikh Hamdan.

“You honoured the Arabs with this exceptional football performance in the World Cup Qatar 2022, and you achieved pride for every Arab who knows that nothing is impossible with determination and ambition.

“The coming, God willing, is better for our Arab youth everywhere.”

On Saturday, Morocco will face Croatia in the third-place playoff.