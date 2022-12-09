Dubai to auction 90 rare licence plates

Car enthusiasts will be able to bid for rare Dubai number plates at an auction announced by the Road and Transport Authority.

The “super number plates” U 2222 and O 36 will be among 90 to go under the hammer at the RTA's 111th open auction.

Plates on offer will be two, three, four and five digits with H-J-K-L-M-N-O-P-Q-R-S-T-U-V-W-X-Y-Z codes.

The event will be held at the Grand Hyatt Dubai hotel at 4.30pm on December 17.

Registrations will open on Monday and bidders can sign up on www.rta.ae.

The RTA sold 90 plates and raised $10.16 million at its previous auction in September.

Plate AA 13 was sold for the highest amount, at Dh4.42 million ($1.2 million), and U 70 was sold for Dh3 million ($820,000).

Z 1000 fetched Dh2.21 million ($570,000), while V 99999 was sold for Dh1.26 million ($340,000).

Car licence plates garner huge interest among motoring enthusiasts in the UAE.

In 2016, Indian businessman Balwinder Sahni paid Dh33 million for D5, believed to be the most ever spent on a plate.

