Police issued more than 4,600 fines in old Dubai during holiday weekend

Thousands of motorists were fined and 132 vehicles impounded by Dubai Police during the National Day holidays.

Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of the traffic department at Dubai Police, said 4,697 fines were issued to motorists in Bur Dubai and Deira during the long weekend.

“The fines were issued between December 1 and 3 for breaking traffic rules and causing chaos on the roads,” he said.

The offences included driving a noisy vehicle, reckless driving, posing a danger to road users, modifying the vehicle’s colour, littering from their cars, putting stickers on vehicles without a permit and driving vehicles with expired registration.

“Most offences were committed in the Bur Dubai area, where we confiscated 72 vehicles, while in Deira, 60 cars were seized,” he said.

Read more Dubai Police warn motorists against reckless driving during National Day holidays

He said offenders were also given black points.

“We issued a warning before the holidays, but some motorists ignored that,” Brig Suwaidan said.

He said Dubai Police had stepped up security and increased patrols during the holiday period.

“We want to thank residents for co-operating with the authorities during the celebrations. The traffic was smoother this year," he said.