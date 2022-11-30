Emirati footballers fined Dh200,000 and suspended for leaving national training camp

Two Emirati footballers have been fined Dh200,000 ($55,000) after leaving a national team training camp in Abu Dhabi without permission.

Goalkeeper Mohammed Hassan Al Shamsi and midfielder Abdulla Hamad Al Minhali, both of Abu Dhabi-based Pro League side Al Wahda, are also suspended for four games.

The suspensions will be served for their club team, the UAE Football Association said.

These punishments were announced by the association's disciplinary committee on Tuesday.

It did not disclose when the pair left the camp or reveal any further details about the incident.

The committee also imposed a one-match suspension on Gambian forward Dembo Darboe, of Dubai club Al Nasr, over an incident involving a player from Sharjah's Al Bataeh, during an Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup match on Friday.

Darboe was also fined Dh50,000.