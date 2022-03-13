Arrests ordered after fighting breaks out during Al Ain and Al Wahda game

Videos showed skirmishes between fans during game in Abu Dhabi

Kodjo Laba celebrates after scoring the only goal of the match in Al Ain’s win over Al Wahda at Al Nahyan stadium. Photo: PLC
Salam Al Amir
Mar 13, 2022

UAE authorities have ordered the arrest of football fans who brawled during a match between Al Ain and Al Wahda on Saturday.

Videos circulating on social media showed a number of fans jumping from the stands and fighting during the Adnoc Pro League top of the table clash.

Al Ain won the game 1-0 at Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi city.

Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution said they will respond firmly to anyone who breaks the law.

They urged football fans to act responsibly and avoid acts that may endanger the lives and safety of others.

“UAE laws provide protection for all individuals and set strict penalties for those violating laws and regulations in order to ensure the security and safety of all members of the public,” prosecutors said.

Abu Dhabi Police also called on the public to act responsibly.

“We urge football fans to avoid intolerance on and off the field and on social media,” the force said.

Police also called on those attending games to co-operate with officers who are regulating traffic on the roads and entrances leading to the stadium.

Updated: March 13, 2022, 9:36 AM
FootballUAEAbu DhabiAbu Dhabi Police
