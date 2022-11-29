Sharjah the latest emirate to offer 50 per cent discount on traffic fines

Sharjah has announced a 50 per cent discount on traffic offences that have been committed before December 1.

The discount will run for 51 days - until January 20 next year - in celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day.

Lt Col Muhammad Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols at Sharjah Police announced on Sharjah Radio’s Direct Line show (Al Khat Al Mubasher).

“Except for serious offences, the discount will also include cancelling black points on driving licences and vehicle impounding for certain motoring offences,” he said.

“The decision was approved by the emirate’s executive council.”

The discounts in Sharjah follow similar reductions in fines being offered in other emirates.

Ajman Police said it will also reduce fines in half if paid before January 6 next year.

“It's only applicable on traffic offences that happened before November 11 this year,” the force said in a statement.

Ajman Police will also cancel traffic points and dismiss decisions that ordered impounding of vehicles.

Motorists who have accumulated fines have been urged to take advantage of the offer.

“The decision takes into account the social and financial conditions of people,” said Maj Gen Sheikh Sultan, commander-in-chief of Ajman Police.

Working hours at Ajman Police’s traffic department have been extended during the reduction period to 7.30 am to 10.00pm, Monday through Thursday.

In Fujairah, fines issued before November 26 can be paid at a 50 per cent discount. Fines must be paid within 60 days of November 26 and the discount does not extend to serious offences.

In Umm Al Quwain, traffic offences committed before October 31 this year will be slashed by half if paid between December 1 and January 6, the emirate’s force said.

Serious violations excluded from the reduction decision include driving vehicles in a way that endangers lives, exceeding the speed limit by more than 80km/h and carrying out unlicensed modifications.

Overtaking by lorry drivers when prohibited and jumping red light signals are also exempt from the discount.