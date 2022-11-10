Ajman Police introduce 50 per cent discount on fines

Ajman Police announced a 50 per cent discount on outstanding traffic fines in an effort to ease the "financial burden" on motorists.

The force said the reduction would cover various offences committed in the emirate before November 11.

Drivers will be able to benefit from the fee cut on fines paid between November 21 and January 6 next year.

Police said they would cancel black points on driving licences and vehicle impoundment for certain motoring offences.

A number of more serious traffic offences, however, are excluded from the campaign.

These offences are driving in a manner that poses danger to the motorist's life or those of other road users; driving a heavy vehicle dangerously; jumping a red light by light vehicles and motorcycles; lorry drivers overtaking when prohibited; exceeding the speed limit by more than 80kph; and modifying a vehicle's engine or chassis without a permit.

“I’m calling upon all drivers to benefit from the discount to pay the accumulated traffic fines and keep following the traffic instructions. The order came to ease the financial burden on drivers and to make our customers happy,” said Maj Gen Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, head of Ajman Police

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, issued an order for the discount scheme to be implemented.

Motorists can pay fines at service centres and Sahl kiosks or using the Ministry of Interior and Ajman Police smart applications.