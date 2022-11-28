Sharjah Ruler announces Dh400 electricity bill discount for 4,500 Emiratis

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi has asked Sharjah Electricity Water and Gas Authority to offer a Dh400 discount on water and electricity charges to 4,500 Emiratis who benefit from the emirate's social service aid.

The Ruler of Sharjah made the announcement on Monday during a call to the radio programme Al Khat Al Mubasher (The Direct Line).

He also said that Dh20 million will be allocated for the renovation of Emiratis' homes with eco-friendly technologies that help save electricity and water.

Separately, Sheikh Dr Sultan announced the start of the second and third phases of appointing Emirati teachers in private schools.

In the first phase, Emiratis teaching Arabic and religious education were appointed. It was not disclosed which subject teachers will be appointed in the next phases.

In 2019, Sharjah launched the “Sultan Al Qasimi Emiratisation Project”, which aims to provide Emirati jobseekers with opportunities in the private sector.

Under this scheme, Emiratis employed in the private sector will receive the same salaries as government employees, with the Sharjah government bearing the costs and expenses of salary differences between the sectors.