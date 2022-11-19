UAE weather: highs of 32°C with humidity at night

Temperatures in the UAE will reach highs of 32°C at the weekend.

On Saturday, Dubai could get as hot as 31°C and Abu Dhabi will be slightly warmer at 32°C. At night it will cool down to the low twenties, with some humidity.

On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy and hazy at times. Low clouds over the northern and eastern emirates could form some convective clouds resulting in rain.

Highs of 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 32°C in Dubai during the day will drop to the mid-twenties in the evening.

Winds on Sunday will be strong at times, meaning rough to very rough conditions in the Arabian Gulf.

On Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the low thirties in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with Fujairah peaking at 29°C.

Convective clouds in the east and north could again result in some rain. At night temperatures will dip to the mid-twenties, with some humidity.

By Wednesday, daily temperatures will still peak at about 32°C, but the evenings will be slightly cooler with lows of 22°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with humidity.