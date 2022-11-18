Water taxi services resumed in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi has resumed a water taxi service between the Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Al Bandar beach areas.

The initiative is run by Abu Dhabi Maritime, AD Ports Group and Miral Asset Management, the government-owned developer behind Yas Island’s main leisure attractions, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

It will improve travel links between some of Abu Dhabi’s popular waterfront attractions and operate daily.

“It's part of Miral’s plans to enhance resident and visitor experiences on [Yas] island, by offering a robust marine transport system for anyone seeking to travel through the iconic Yas Bay Waterfront,” said Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, group chief executive of Miral.

Earlier in April this year, the shuttle pilot programme was launched to ferry passengers across Yas Marina and the waterfront, to and from Al Bandar and Al Muneera on Al Raha Beach, but was then halted.

Shuttles, each seating a maximum of 20 passengers, operate from 2pm until 10pm and from 5pm to 11pm.

