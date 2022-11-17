Sheikh Hamdan pledges support for Dubai's star pupils

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, pledged that the emirate would support the academic aspirations of the best and brightest high school pupils.

He added that the government had issued directives to provide financial awards and scholarships to prestigious universities for top performers.

Sheikh Hamdan made the announcement after meeting high-achieving learners at Emirates Towers.

He said education was a “top priority” for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in a message on Twitter.

I met Dubai’s top high-school achievers at Emirates Towers. We issued directives to offer them financial rewards and scholarships for prestigious universities. Education is a top priority for @HHShkMohd, and his vision focuses on recognising and rewarding talent pic.twitter.com/C3ouRKUjlA — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) November 17, 2022

He added that Sheikh Mohammed's “vision focuses on recognising and rewarding talent”.

Dubai's investment in future generations was backed by senior government figures in attendance at the event.

“It is important to support the aspirations of youth and empower them as part of the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid,” said Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, director general of the Dubai Ruler’s Court.

“People are Dubai’s most valuable asset and are at the core of all policies and initiatives. This demonstrates the importance of developing scholarship programmes for the most prestigious universities, where youth can study scientific disciplines that add value to the sectors contributing to Dubai’s social, cultural, economic and sustainable development.”

His sentiments were echoed by Abdulla Al Basti, secretary general of the Dubai Executive Council.

“These young pioneers are the future. Our endeavours are guided by the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed,” said Mr Al Basti.

“The meeting with high-achieving pupils was an opportunity to understand their aspirations better and involve them in shaping Dubai’s future. The meeting also helped to inspire students to continue to excel and study scientific disciplines that add value to strategic sectors and the economy.”