Up to Dh100,000 fine per Emirati employee if companies forge hiring data

Private companies in the UAE may be fined up to Dh100,000 per employee if they forge documents, try to circumvent Emiratisation requirements related to the Nafis programme or benefit wrongly from the initiative.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation warned companies that a minimum fine of Dh20,000 and a maximum of Dh100,000 may be levied for each falsified hiring. In such cases, all the benefits given to the company will be stopped and any benefits already distributed would have to be returned.

A Dh20,000 administrative fine for each candidate may be applicable, if:

The company does not hire an Emirati after issuing a work permit but continues to get support from Nafis

Employees benefiting from the programme show non-commitment towards work and the employer fails to notify Nafis

Employees benefiting from the programme do not come to work and the employer fails to inform authorities

The company changes any benefit of the employee without a valid reason and fails to inform Nafis

The company does not employ the Emirati after they finished the Nafis training without giving a valid reason

The ministry has set targets for private sector companies to reach their Emiratisation targets by the end of 2022.

Companies with more than 50 employees must ensure 2 per cent of their staff are Emirati before the start of 2023, a goal that is in line with the government's Nafis initiative.

Any company that fails to reach the target must pay Dh6,000 a month for every Emirati it fails to hire.

The UAE wants 10 per cent of the private sector workforce to be made up of citizens by 2026.

The ministry called on companies to support the country's push to invest in local talent, and benefit from incentives and fines for non-compliance will be collected from January.

Rewarding firms playing their part

In May, the UAE said it would cut some worker permit fees for private sector companies that voluntarily exceed Emiratisation targets.

This means that companies that go above and beyond what is legally required will pay only Dh250 for certain permits rather than Dh3,750.

The ministry offers private sector companies that reach the Emiratisation target a package of incentives, including the first category classification and membership in the Tawteen Partners Club within the establishments' classification system, through which members receive discounts of up to 80 per cent on the ministry's service fees.