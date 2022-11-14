Dubai Festival City Mall evacuated after fire breaks out

Dubai Festival City Mall was evacuated after a fire broke out on Monday evening.

Dubai Civil Defence crews were called to the scene at 7.28pm.

The fire occurred at the south side of the shopping centre, outside Lulu hypermarket.

A representative for the mall said Lulu would remain closed this evening and was expected to reopen on Tuesday morning.

They said the remainder of the mall was now operating as normal.

"Crews arrived and found part of the facade of the building was on fire and specialised teams began evacuation and fire fighting," said Dubai Civil Defence.

The fire was subsequently brought under control, with no injuries reported.

Investigations will be carried out into the cause of the incident.

It was the second fire dealt with by Dubai Civil Defence in a matter of hours.

Officers were called to a fire at a recycling warehouse in Al Quoz Industrial Area 1 at 4.17pm.

Dubai Media Office said no casualties had been reported.

The media office tweeted shortly after 9pm that the blaze had been brought under control.