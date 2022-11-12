Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Abdullah attend derby match between Al Jazira and Al Wahda

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, were among those attending the Adnoc Pro League match between Al Jazira FC and Al Wahda FC at Mohammad bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Al Wahda, managed by former Ajax boss Henk ten Cate, secured the 1-0 away win thanks to Joao Pedro's second-half goal.

The Brazilian forward broke the deadlock in the 69th minute when he pounced on Salim Rashid's misplaced pass and cut inside the penalty area before chipping the ball over the goalkeeper.

The win keeps Al Wahda joint-top in the Adnoc Pro League with Shabab Al Ahli. Al Jazira, who are managed by former Ajax and Sporting Lisbon coach Marcel Keizer, are in fifth place.

Sheikh Mansour, who is also chairman of Al Jazira, congratulated the two teams on the impressive match and wished the UAE FA continued success in organising the UAE Pro League, which is helping to further advance Emirati football.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed, president of Al Wahda Sports and Cultural Club, Sheikh Mohammed bin Mansour, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mansour and Abdullah Al Junaibi, senior VP of the UAE Football Association.