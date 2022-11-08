Dubai's International Humanitarian City sends aid to Somalia after deadly car bomb attack

The resources sent by International Humanitarian City will help up to 55,000 people affected by the crisis

Thirty-eight tonnes of trauma kits and surgical equipment worth about $130,000 were flown to Somalia's capital. Photo: International Humanitarian City
The National
Nov 08, 2022
Vital aid has been sent to Somalia from Dubai after the city of Mogadishu was hit with a deadly car bomb late last month.

The emirate's International Humanitarian City responded to a call by the World Health Organisation to help those affected by the attack that killed 120 people and injured more than 300 others.

Thirty-eight tonnes of trauma kits and surgical equipment worth about $130,000 were flown to Somalia's capital and are expected to help up to 55,000 people.

"As part of a broad United Nations response to the blasts in Mogadishu, the World Health Organisation, in partnership with International Humanitarian City, is now delivering another 38 metric tonnes of trauma and emergency surgery medicines, infusions, and supplies to reinforce recovery efforts," said Dr Ahmed Al Mandhari, WHO regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean.

"On Saturday, WHO’s Logistics Hub in Dubai co-ordinated the first charter flight carrying supplies to treat approximately 2,500 patients for trauma and burn-related injuries.

"These additional supplies are critically needed to ensure that essential medicines and infusions are available in Mogadishu to care for blast victims and prevent further loss of life."

Doctors welcome life-saving $25m in UAE aid for embattled East Jerusalem hospital

This year, Somalia was among the top 10 recipient countries to receive humanitarian aid from IHC members and partners, which in addition to the WHO, include other UN agencies and world-leading humanitarian organisations such as the High Commissioner for Refugees, the World Food Programme and the Red Cross.

"The IHC facilitated and funded the logistics and transportation cost, accounting for 60 per cent of the total operation’s cost through its Global Humanitarian Impact Fund," said IHC chief executive Giuseppe Saba.

"The GHIF mobilises resources from the private and public sectors to swiftly respond to emerging humanitarian crises, affirming the role the IHC plays, leading from the front and enhancing global humanitarian preparedness."

Updated: November 08, 2022, 2:00 PM
