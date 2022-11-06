Expo medals for 40,000 Emiratis who worked at world's fair in Dubai

Service medals to recognise the contributions of 40,000 Emiratis to Expo 2020 Dubai will be awarded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The award will go to military and civilian personnel of Dubai Police, military personnel and other people from outside the force who made “outstanding contributions to the success” of the Expo, according to state news agency Wam.

“We have granted the Expo 2020 Dubai Medal to 40,000 Emiratis, including civilian and military personnel, who played a key role in the success of the global event hosted by the UAE,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“The global experience that our national cadres have acquired has been one of the greatest gains of Expo 2020 Dubai.”

اعتمدنا اليوم منح "وسام إكسبو" ل40 ألف من كوادرنا الوطنية من مدنيين وعسكريين والذين كان لهم الدور الأكبر في نجاح الفعالية العالمية الأكبر التي استضافتها دولة الإمارات . أكبر مكاسب إكسبو هي الخبرة العالمية التي اكتسبناها عبر كوادرنا. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 6, 2022

“Once again, the UAE has demonstrated its ability to impress the world and convert challenges into opportunities. Despite the challenges posed by the global pandemic, our national cadres were able to provide an exceptional experience for everyone.”

Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri of Dubai Police praised the efforts of his colleagues during the Expo, which was attended by more than 24 million people.

“This is an exceptional reward for everyone who has worked hard and relentlessly throughout the duration of the international exhibition and contributed to the success of its events,” he said.

The site of the world’s fair has been transformed since the six-month festival ended in March.

Read more Expo City Dubai unveils fanzones for Fifa World Cup

Now a residential and business hub, Expo City Dubai will become a temporary fan zone for the Fifa World Cup that kicks off in Qatar on November 20, with big screens showing live matches.

It will also be a winter venue to host UAE National Day celebrations and 50 days of festive attractions leading up to Christmas and the New Year.

