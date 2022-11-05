UAE weather: Rain predicted throughout weekend and into next week

There is a chance of rain in parts of the UAE this weekend and early next week.

Forecasters at the National Centre of Meteorology said rain would continue until Monday, persisting in northern and coastal parts.

The temperature peaked at 37°C on Saturday, while humidity reached a high of 80 per cent.

Lows of 22°C were reported in mountainous parts of the country.

Winds will typically hit 35kph early in the week and as high as 40kph on Monday.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

