Abu Dhabi supermarket shut down for repeatedly flouting food safety rules

A branch of an Abu Dhabi supermarket chain has been shut down by authorities for breaching food safety rules.

The Jafco Supermarket outlet, which holds commercial licence CN-4009062, was closed on Thursday after it repeatedly flouted health and safety regulations, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority said.

Health officials said the supermarket branch's failures were high risk.

Before reaching the decision, officials fined the outlet four times and issued a final warning over its unhygienic practices.

“Despite regular inspections and warnings, violations related to food and health safety requirements were not corrected,” the authority said.

They said food was stored in unsanitary areas while insects were found in the outlet and vegetables, fruits and meat that had gone bad remained on display.

The outlet will remain closed until management rectifies the situation, it said.

Supermarkets and restaurants across the emirate are regularly inspected to protect the public and ensure they comply with food safety requirements.

The public is urged to report any issues by calling 800555.