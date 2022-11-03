UAE workplaces and schools celebrate Flag Day

The UAE is celebrating Flag Day on Thursday, with schools and workplaces across the country marking the occasion.

At 11am, people briefly stopped work to mark the event, which is now in its 10th year.

The idea was conceived in 2013 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate the accession of Sheikh Khalifa as President in 2004.

It is commemorated every year on the anniversary, November 3. However, it is not a public holiday.

Who designed the UAE flag?

Abdullah Al Maainah came up with the design in 1971 as part of a competition run by Al Ittihad newspaper.

The young Emirati intended the four colours to represent Arab unity, as described in poetry written by Safi-u-ddin Al Hali.

His submission beat more than 1,000 entries vying to become the emblem of the new nation.

Mr Al Maainah was 19 at the time and would later become the minister of foreign affairs.

Only two flags were raised in December 1971 to mark the formation of the nation — one in Abu Dhabi and the other at Union House in Dubai.

On Thursday, there are likely to be hundreds of thousands.