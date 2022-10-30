Doctors reconstruct UAE patient’s eye socket using 3D-printing

Surgeons in Umm Al Quwain used 3D-printing technology to reconstruct a man’s eye socket.

Specialist facial surgeons at Umm Al Quwain Specialised Dental Centre reconstructed a bony fracture on the bottom of the left eye socket of a patient using medical 3D printing technology.

The facial reconstruction was required after the patient, 35, suffered a serious eye injury that resulted in double vision and restricted movement when looking up.

A CT scan showed that more than 50 per cent of the bones under the patient's eye socket were fractured.

Before performing the procedure in March this year, surgeon Doctor Mohamed Farid Abdelwahed designed and 3D printed a model of the patient's left eye socket by reconstructing a metal mesh.

The successful operation restored full function to the patient's eye.

“The patient's condition was followed up for six months, and scans proved the success of the restoration and treatment,” said Dr Abdelwahed.

The centre has used 3D technology since 2021 to treat a variety of surgical cases, including dental implants, jaw and eye socket fractures.