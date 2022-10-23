Dubai outdoor stores gearing up for a busy winter

Lower temperatures across the UAE are welcome news for adventure and outdoor stores as retail businesses report strong trading before winter.

Whether it is camping under the stars in the desert, having a barbecue in your back garden or going to the beach, residents will head outdoors when the weather cools.

Data research company Statista said revenue in the UAE sports and outdoor industry is forecast to reach $292.7m in 2022 and grow to $366m by 2025.

Sherief Medhat said cycling, watersports and camping are most popular among residents during the winter. Antonie Robertson / The National

Adventure HQ, which caters for most outdoor activities, including camping, hiking, and watersports, said the next six months will be the busiest period for its business.

“Our season usually starts once the weather cools down in October up to March,” said Sherief Medhat, 32, head of business at Adventure HQ and Adventure Zone in Times Square, Dubai.

“Cycling and watersports and specifically camping and hiking pick up at that time.

“Tents, sleeping bags, lights, barbecues are mostly sought by customers during this time.”

The Emirati-owned brand was founded in 2011 by Yasser Sharaf and now has seven branches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Mr Medhat said the store is busy all year round thanks to its Adventure Zone, the family-active entertainment centre for kids aged four to 14.

Adventure HQ, like many outdoor pursuits stores, found the coronavirus pandemic proved an unexpected boon.

“A lot of people wanted to try outdoor activities,” he said.

“Bikes were sold out online during the pandemic. During the Covid time, a lot of people started to have awareness about an active lifestyle.”

Emerging market for cycling

Interview with Sam Sayadan, co-founder of TheCycle Hub Shop. Antonie Robertson/The National

The Cycle Hub in Motor City, Dubai, reported a similar increase in business during the pandemic.

The Cycle Hub was co-founded by friends Sam Sayadan, 46, and Khalid Al Zarooni, president of Dubai Sports City, in 2012. They opened a second store in Jumeirah in 2020 and are exploring expansion in Saudi Arabia.

Mr Sayadan said they enjoyed one of the best periods in business once the Covid lockdown was lifted in 2020 — comparable to what happened with the cycling industry globally.

“In the UAE, there was a big rush towards cycling as well,” he told The National.

“After lockdown and when restrictions were still in place, people were not allowed to gather in gyms, so cycling was a proper outdoor activity.

“Cycling could save you from Covid. It’s a fact because it’s a cardiovascular exercise and you won’t get in a room with a bunch of other people.

“So cycling was the antidote to Covid in a way, not a medical antidote, but to bring your body into more strength and health.”

He said once the restrictions were lifted, and people could go out to the beach, restaurants and on holiday, their business “went back to where it was before Covid.”

“There is still some impetus in growing cycling, but I would say the rate declined compared to what it was in Covid time,” he said.

Expand Autoplay Al Qudra cycling track is the longest circuit in Dubai. AFP

Government-led initiatives, such as the development of cycling tracks, have meant the business remains strong.

“In our market, it’s different, because we are still an emerging market globally in terms of cycle facilities and cycle lifestyle in the UAE,” Mr Sayadan said.

“The government, the police, the RTA and their Highnesses are working extremely hard to improve the facilities such as the opening of the cycling track in Jumeirah in February among other places.”

During the cycling season, the Cycle Hub welcomes more than 25,000 customers to the stores each month.

However, Mr Sayadan said that cycling is a year-round activity and that Dubai is growing its network all the time, with tracks in Al Meydan, Jumeirah and Hatta.

“Cyclists usually go out earlier in the morning. In the summer, cyclists who take cycling as a serious hobby go out at 4 or 5am. By 6 or 7am, everyone is finished,” he said.

“Also, during the weekend, if the weather is nice, families are likely to do something outdoors. Dubai is a fantastic opportunity for cycling.

“Hatta, for example, is a beautiful place with wadis (valleys). They also have a rental cycling place there.”

The Cycle Hub organises bike group rides in the UAE for beginners to advanced level. The trips range from 20 kilometres to 85km, with an average speed that is determined by the number of riders in each group.

Busy green fingers

Lucy Holmes, Marketing Manager at The Garden Concept store with her daughter Daisy in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

Not all outdoor activity this winter has to do with sports.

Many like to develop their own green spaces at home with plants and flowers, and the cooler weather helps boost garden stores.

Lucy Holmes, 43, marketing manager of The Garden Concept in Al Quoz, said while the season is very much year-round, they see a spike in business when the weather cools down.

“The season for us is from Back to School all the way till March. This is our busiest period when people know they are going to be outside,” she said.

“In September, people start building up their collection of plants, buying new plants for the outdoor, balconies, rooftops, and gardens, reseeding or doing their lawns.

“They are also buying outdoor furniture. Barbecue and camping season also help to sell accessories, but we don't sell tents.

“We're seeing very fast sales on Bougainvillea, Jasmin, Ficus, and the popular coconut palm. We have very good business on our small plants for low grass areas like petunias.”

Part of Saudi Arabia-based The Green Valley Group, The Garden Concept is its only store of its kind to date, but there are plans to expand the brand in the kingdom.

Ms Holmes said changes to regulations governing masks has had a big effect on the business.

“The engagement between our staff and customers has become better after wearing a mask was no longer mandatory,” she said.

“Our customers can now have a better conversation with the staff.

“Easing of restrictions is a massive bonus, everything is open, tourism is open, and we see an uplift in our sales.”