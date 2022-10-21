Dubai International Airport expects 2.1 million passengers during half-term school break

About 2.1 million passengers are expected to pass through Dubai International Airport during the half-term school holidays, between October 21 and October 30.

Schools in the UAE are currently on their mid-term break but those in the UK and many in Europe will have their holidays next week.

Dubai Airports issued an advisory alerting travellers of the rush, as passenger numbers are rising rapidly towards pre-Covid-19 levels.

With pandemic restrictions lifted in many parts of the world, families are opting to travel again.

The total average daily traffic at the Dubai airport is expected to reach 215,000 passengers.

October 30 will be the busiest day, with daily traffic set to exceed 259,000 passengers.

Dubai Airports said it was working closely with airlines, control authorities and commercial and service partners to ensure a smooth airport experience for arriving and departing passengers.

Passengers were advised to be aware of the latest travel regulations for their destination and to have all necessary documents before reaching the airport.

Those travelling with families with children aged over 12 were advised to use the smart gates to speed up the passport control process.

Passengers flying out of Terminal 1 have been encouraged to arrive at the airport three hours before departure.

Those flying out from Terminal 3 can use Emirates’ early and self-service check-in.