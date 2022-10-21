Abu Dhabi gears up to host major media conference

Media leaders will gather in Abu Dhabi in November for a major conference that aims to reshape the future of the sector.

The Global Media Congress will draw experts from across the globe next month to address disruptive media issues such as big data, the metaverse, futurism, e-sports, revenue streams and how artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation could transform the news business.

It aims to draw thousands of attendees, about 200 chief executives and dozens of expert speakers from across the globe.

The conference also seeks to provide a platformfor journalists, regulators, content creators, streaming giants and many more to exchange ideas and knowledge and forge partnerships.

The conference will reflect on what the metaverse means for the media. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“The UAE is home to a thriving media sector with its creative and professional experiences that have matured and evolved over many years,” Noura Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, said in a video posted on the event’s website.

“The hosting of Global Media Congress 2022 in Abu Dhabi reaffirms these achievements and cements the UAE’s leading position on the global media map. This event is a platform for the exchange of knowledge and expertise between numerous media outlets in the region and the world," she said.

"It will discuss the latest developments in the sector globally. And will also be a gateway for international companies and media organisations towards further opportunities and partnerships between major international media institutions that will benefit from our country’s status in providing ideal access to the region’s markets."

The speakers scheduled for the event range from UAE ministers to top media leaders and they include Euronews chief executive Michael Peters; Caroline Faraj, CNN Arabic editor-in-chief; and Lebanese author and journalist Joumana Haddad.

The event will also feature talks, product launches, workshops, panel debates, sessions dedicated to artificial intelligence and a zone for influencers. It will also seek to discuss how short-form video has changed the media industry featuring analysis from representatives from social media companies TikTok and Twitter.

The Global Media Congress - running from November 15 to 17 - is organised by Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, in partnership with state news agency Wam and under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.