UAE weather: High humidity and fog this week ahead of fall in temperatures

There will be foggy conditions and high humidity in the mornings this week as the autumn gives way to winter.

UAE residents woke to misty conditions on Monday morning and more is expected throughout the week.

Police urged early morning commuters to take care.

The fog, which was heaviest in Ras Al Khaimah, was forecast to lift by about 9am.

Temperatures may reach the mid-thirties during the day but could be in the low twenties at night, the national weather centre's forecast showed.

The high humidity seen in September and early October tends to drop off in the second half of October, giving way to several months of cool and sunny winter conditions.