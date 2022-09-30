A Closer Look: Etihad Rail announces deal with Oman

A Closer Look is The National's new show where we take a more in-depth look at one of the main stories of the week.

The UAE and Oman will soon be linked by a rail network that will carry both freight and passengers in a major new deal.

Passenger trains that can reach speeds of up to 200 kilometres per hour will connect Abu Dhabi with Sohar in the north of Muscat, the Oman News Agency (ONA) said this week. Freight trains will run at up to 120kph.

The announcement came after President Sheikh Mohamed arrived in Oman on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.

Here, Rory and Sarah discuss what this means for the residents of both countries.

