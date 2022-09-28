Jack Grealish sends video message encouraging Abu Dhabi children to live healthily

Manchester City and England footballer Jack Grealish has sent a video message of support to UAE schoolchildren as part of a new scheme to promote healthy living.

Grealish sent his message to help launch the Healthy Lifestyles programme, a collaboration between Manchester City Football Schools UAE and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA).

The project is aimed at 4 to 8 year olds in 40 schools in Abu Dhabi and two winners will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Etihad Stadium to watch Manchester City play a home match.

“If you want to be the best possible football player, remember to be active every day, eat nutritious food and get lots of sleep,” said Grealish, in his video message.

“Keep cheering us and we hope to welcome you to a game soon.”

Schools taking part can nominate two Healthy Heroes, a boy and a girl, who are role models to others thanks to their healthy lifestyles.

The two winners will be selected at random on World Play Day, observed on May 28 every year to celebrate children's right to play.

“After last year’s successful pilot, we are excited to see this partnership roll out on a grander scale for the new academic year,” said Manal Taher, head of the strategic partnerships department at the ECA.

“This is something both the schools and children were hungry for and we are pleased to be able to deliver the best results for all participating children.

“We believe every young child should be healthy, confident, curious, able to learn and develop strong values in a safe and supportive family environment in Abu Dhabi.”

A series of interactive workshops will be held throughout the year, in which children will be educated on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

This year’s programme was launched at The Pearl Academy in Abu Dhabi where 15 boys and 11 girls were put through workshops.

“This year, we are expanding the reach of our Healthy Lifestyles programme designed for younger, primary schoolchildren,” said Simon Hewitt, senior manager of Football Operations Mena – Football Education, City Football Services.

“It is never too early to talk about the benefits of sport, nutrition and healthy choices, and we are delighted to conduct these interactive sessions face-to-face and in the classroom again.”

