Spectacular firework displays in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for Saudi National Day

Dazzling pyrotechnic shows celebrate formation of the kingdom

Sep 23, 2022
Spectacular firework displays lit up the night sky in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai on Friday in honour of Saudi National Day.

The UAE ensured the event was celebrated in style, with dazzling pyrotechnic shows at Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi and The Beach in Dubai's JBR.

Landmarks including Burj Khalifa, Burj Al Arab, Ain Dubai, Dubai Frame and the Museum of the Future were also bathed in green for the kingdom's 92nd National Day.

The occasion marks the 1932 decree, issued by King Abdulaziz, which renamed the Kingdom of Hejaz and Nejd as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia's Entertainment Authority announced an array of activities under the slogan, “It is our home", which will run until Monday.

Air and marine shows will feature fighter jets, helicopters, boats and ships.

Firework displays will take place in 18 cities across the kingdom and parks will host cultural exhibitions open to the public at the long weekend.

Schools are closed for National Day celebrations until Sunday.

Updated: September 23, 2022, 5:50 PM
