Girl, 15, reported missing found in good health, Sharjah Police say

A girl reported missing from her home in Sharjah has been found in “good health”, police said on Monday.

Sharjah Police said investigations revealed the 15-year-old had left her home of her own free will following “family disputes”.

The force cautioned people against sharing rumours online after it was speculated she had been kidnapped.

A member of the girl's family had issued a plea for information on social media, stating that she had been missing for several days.

“Sharjah Police’s search and investigation teams were able to find the girl, who social media said had been kidnapped,” said Sharjah Police in a statement shared on social media.

“Investigations revealed the girl left home of her own free will.”

Police said investigations into the matter were continuing.

“She is in good health and investigations revealed she willingly left her family’s home because of family disputes and investigations in this regard are still ongoing,” said Col Omar Ahmed Abu Al-Zoud, director of Sharjah Police’s Criminal Investigations

The senior officer urged members of the public to avoid circulating unconfirmed reports after several posts stated that girl had been kidnapped.

“Posting and sharing rumours and inaccurate information may cause unrest in the community,” he said.