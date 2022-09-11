Asia Cup Final: Heavy traffic expected around Dubai Sports City

Motorists have been advised to avoid Hessa Street from 3pm on Sunday due to anticipated congestion ahead of cricket’s Asia Cup final in Dubai Sports City.

The final will see Sri Lanka take on the well-supported Pakistan, a team searching for its first win in the competition for a decade.

Sunday’s showpiece will be the third time the two nations have clashed in the final of the Asia Cup, with Sri Lanka winning twice and Pakistan once.

However, the 25,000 seater Dubai Cricket Stadium is unlikely to be at full capacity.

Hopes of an India versus Pakistan super-clash in the final of the 20 over event were dashed when India lost to both Sri Lanka and Pakistan earlier in the four-team tournament.

Their victory against Afghanistan by 101 runs on Thursday was not enough to avoid them crashing out of the tournament.

Many disappointed Indian fans who bought tickets in advance, hoping their side would reach the final, have turned to social media in a bid to resell unwanted seats.

Despite that, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority issued a tweet advising motorists to avoid the Hessa Street area ahead of the match, and to expect traffic backlogs to continue for most of the evening.

The RTA advised drivers to use Umm Suqeim Street as an alternative route while residents of Dubai Sports City should use Al Fay Road to avoid the worst of any tailbacks.