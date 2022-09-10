Mourners visit Dubai's 'QE2' to sign book of condolence after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Queen Elizabeth II dies — follow the latest news as the world mourns

Residents in the UAE are making their way to the Queen Elizabeth 2 ship in Dubai to leave flowers and trinkets at the foot of a bust of the British monarch who died on Thursday.

The UK Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the office of the British Embassy in Dubai announced the location for mourners to visit and sign a book of condolence on social media on Friday.

People are invited to sign the book between 10am and 6pm and leave mementos at the floating hotel in Port Rashid.

A book sits on a table decorated with flowers, next to a picture of the queen in a silver frame. About an hour after welcoming mourners, there was already a collection of bouquets, teddy bears and handwritten cards laid in front of the bust.

A woman signs the book of condolences, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at QE2 in Dubai. Andrew Scott / The National

The location for Abu Dhabi's book of condolence has yet to be announced.

On-line messages of condolence can also be sent at https://www.royal.uk/.

On Friday at 4pm, a poignant 96-round gun salute ― one for every year of the queen's life ― echoed across Dubai.

Fired by a UK Royal Navy ship at Jebel Ali Port, the event was held in tribute to the British monarch.

Although no details were provided about the vessel that was used for the tribute, the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Cardigan Bay has been docked in Dubai since Tuesday.

A period of national mourning also began across the UAE on Friday and will continue until Monday to honour the longest-reigning British monarch.