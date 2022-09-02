UAE weather: foggy conditions to continue into the weekend

Thick fog blanketed parts of the UAE early Friday morning.

Visibility was especially low in Dubai, with a safety warning issued by the emirate's police to motorists.

“Dubai Police urges motorists to drive safely and cautiously due to low visibility caused by fog formation across some parts in Dubai,” the force tweeted.

However, there were no flight delays at Dubai International Airport.

A forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology showed that the foggy weather would continue until Saturday.

“Fair in general and partly cloudy at times. Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning,” the forecast said.

“Humid by night and Saturday morning with probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.”

There will be highs of 42°C in Dubai and Abu Dhabi until Sunday, with lows of 28°C. There will also be light to moderate winds, with dust expected to blow during the daytime.