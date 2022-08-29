Abu Dhabi warehouse fire extinguished in Mussaffah industrial area

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the blaze, Abu Dhabi Police say

Firefighters at the scene of the blaze in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah industrial area. Photo: Abu Dhabi Police
Ali Al Shouk
Aug 29, 2022
Firefighters have successfully put out a fire that broke out at a warehouse in Abu Dhabi's Mussaffah industrial area on Monday.

The emirate's police and civil defence teams responded swiftly after being informed of the blaze at the scrap warehouse, the force said.

There were no injuries or deaths and an investigation is under way to determine the cause of the blaze, Abu Dhabi Police said.

Video footage shared on social media showed thick plumes of smoke over the area shortly after the fire broke out.

Police urged members of the public to approach official sources for details on incidents such as this one.

Updated: August 29, 2022, 7:33 AM
