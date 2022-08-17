American man becomes millionaire in Duty Free promotion and he doesn't even know it

An American national who scooped $1 million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion is currently unaware he is sitting on the winning ticket.

Fakhreldin Ali Sabel, who lives in New York, won the grand prize with ticket number 0680, which he bought on July 22.

He is the 12th American to bag the $1 million prize. When officials tried to contact him after the raffle was drawn on Wednesday, they were not able to reach him.

Launched in 1999, the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire Promotion offers 5,000 ticket holders the chance to win a staggering $1 million for a ticket price of Dh1,000.

Two other winners also walked away with a brand new luxury car and motorbike in series 509 of the Finest Surprise Series draw, including a Sharjah resident.

Mohammed Hashir, an Indian national based in the emirate, won a BMW R1250 RS motorbike with ticket number 0159, which he purchased online at dubaidutyfree.com.

The 33-year-old mechanical engineer said he has been entering the draw for a few years.

“I’m delighted to have finally won and would like to thank Dubai Duty Free for this amazing promotion, I can’t wait to see my new bike and I’m looking forward to having my first ride on it,” he said.

Elie Chami, a French national based in Lebanon, won a BMW 750Li xDrive M Sport car with ticket number 1181.

On the eve of his 50th birthday, he was delighted to hear news of the lucky win.

“What an amazing birthday gift. Thank you so much for this unexpected surprise,” he said.

Launched in 1989, the Finest Surprise Series is the longest running and most successful duty free promotion.

Tickets are priced at $139 (Dh500) and limited to 1,300 participants in each series. Ticket holders have a chance to win a BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Porsche, Jaguar or Range Rover.