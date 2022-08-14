UAE reports 822 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE reported 822 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

Another 794 people recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

No coronavirus-related deaths were recorded.

The latest daily caseload brought the country's overall number of infections to 1,004,751, with 983,454 recoveries and 2,339 deaths.

Another 217,065 PCR tests were conducted.

More than 180.3 million tests have been carried out to date.

Infection rates have steadily declined in recent weeks, following a June surge.

On Tuesday, the UAE surpassed the one million-infection milestone, making it the 68th country to exceed that mark, figures compiled by the Worldometer data aggregation site show.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon, chairman of the board of directors of the Frontline Heroes Office, praised the public's response to the pandemic on Friday.

"Surpassing the one million mark for positive Covid-19 cases reaffirms the UAE's future emergency preparedness network and continued social and economic prosperity," he said.

"Our people responded by acting together as one.

"As a result, the UAE consistently ranked as having one of the lowest infection and mortality rates of any country in the world, and that’s what it’s all about, protecting the health and well-being of our people."