UAE weather: partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching 45ºC

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy on Friday, with the possibility of winds blowing dust in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the weather on Friday would be “fair to partly cloudy, in general, with a probability of some convective cloud formation eastward by afternoon”.

It said light to moderate winds, fresh at times, would result in dusty conditions.

Temperatures will reach a maximum of 44ºC in Al Ain, 42ºC in Abu Dhabi city, 43ºC in Dubai, 44ºC in Ras Al Khaimah and 36ºC in Fujairah.

Relative humidity will reach a high of 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and 70 per cent in Dubai. In Fujairah, where the temperature is the lowest in the Emirates today, the humidity will reach 80 per cent at its peak.

On Saturday, it will be partly cloudy while winds will be light to moderate, blowing up dust, with speeds of 35 kilometres an hour.

Sunday is expected to be largely the same, with partly cloudy conditions accompanied by light to moderate winds, freshening at times and blowing up dust, with speeds of up to 35kph.

Record rainfall and devastating floods affected large parts of the Northern Emirates last week.

The heaviest rainfall in 30 years caused severe flooding in parts of Fujairah and Sharjah last Thursday, with more than 800 people rescued by emergency personnel. Seven people lost their lives in the deluge.

Hundreds of volunteers took to the streets in Fujairah, accompanied by a member of the emirate's ruling family, to help clear debris and water left behind by the flash floods.