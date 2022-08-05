Scottish police appeal for witnesses after incident on Emirates flight to Glasgow

Scottish police are appealing for witnesses after an incident on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Glasgow on Thursday.

Officers at Glasgow International Airport received reports that a man exposed himself to a passenger during the flight. Officers were waiting when the plane arrived.

In a tweet, the Scottish Border Police urged people who were travelling on the flight to come forward with any information about the incident.

Police at @GLA_Airport are appealing for witnesses after a male exposed his genitals in a sexual manner towards a female during @emirates flight EK28 between Dubai and Glasgow on 4th August.Were you on this flight and did you see anything? If so please get in touch with us on 101 pic.twitter.com/rIue6g2BLC — BorderPolicingScot (@polscotbpc) August 4, 2022

“Were you on this flight and did you see anything? If so please get in touch with us on 101.”

The EK027 flight departed Dubai at 7.50am on Thursday and arrived in Glasgow shortly after the scheduled landing time of 12.45pm.

In a statement to The National, Emirates confirmed the incident but said it was being handled by police.

“Emirates can confirm local authorities were asked to meet flight EK27 on arrival in Glasgow on 4th August to assist with a disruptive passenger on board the aircraft,” the statement read.

“As the matter is now under police investigation, Emirates cannot comment further on the incident.”