Ajman Police dismiss reports of boy missing in emirate

Ajman Police have refuted claims that a child is missing in the emirate.

Lt Col Muhammad Abu Shehab, the head of Al Nuaimiya police station, said a child who was reported missing had been found by officers and returned home within 14 hours.

The boy, 13, had left home after an argument with a family member. His father reported the incident to police, who were able to locate the teenager and return him safely to his family within hours.

شرطة عجمان تنفي إشاعة فقدان طفل في امارة عجمان pic.twitter.com/4uqeBE8h0p — ‏ajmanpoliceghq (@ajmanpoliceghq) August 5, 2022

Lt Col Abu Shehab said after the report was lodged at the police station, rumours circulated online that the boy was still missing despite him being at home, safe and sound.

He warned the public not to spread false rumours online and urged them to check with official sources and channels before circulating information.